49,873 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $430,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

UBER traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. 587,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,963,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

