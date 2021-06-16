50,000 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in United States Steel by 157.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:X traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,456,742. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $29.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

