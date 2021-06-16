5,373 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of PZZA opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.79. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

