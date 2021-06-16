$554.83 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report sales of $554.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $523.00 million and the highest is $604.10 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $211.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

NYSE MUR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.57. 101,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,630. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $622,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

