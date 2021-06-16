$7.26 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to post sales of $7.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $12.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $25.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $41.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $200.06 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 471,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

