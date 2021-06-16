750 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.72. The stock had a trading volume of 662,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,559,564. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $136.29 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

