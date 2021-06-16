75,561 Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,811,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,140,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,335. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

APPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

