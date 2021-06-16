757 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Quantitative Value Technologies LLC

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.11.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $526.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,399. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

