77,710 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

