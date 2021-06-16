$83.90 Million in Sales Expected for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will post sales of $83.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.91 million and the lowest is $83.21 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $89.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $339.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.83 million to $342.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $338.38 million, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $350.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PBF Logistics.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 97.04%.

PBFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. 170,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 280.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 32.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.