9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 380.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NMTR. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $552,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 16.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 358.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

NMTR stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $361.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.09. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Sitar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,338. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

