Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 569,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,722. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

