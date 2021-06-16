Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 139,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,494,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,401,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE:EPAM opened at $500.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.30 and a 1-year high of $513.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.10. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.