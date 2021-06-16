Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 416.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,297 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

CNCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $143.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 974.15%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

