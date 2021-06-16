Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 514,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,261,000 after buying an additional 58,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

