Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Unifi worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $2,051,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,425,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unifi alerts:

NYSE:UFI opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $462.25 million, a P/E ratio of -92.59 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFI shares. TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.