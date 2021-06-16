Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.48. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

