Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $329.00 at Societe Generale

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective upped by Societe Generale from $313.00 to $329.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.35.

Accenture stock opened at $286.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.06. Accenture has a twelve month low of $199.29 and a twelve month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

