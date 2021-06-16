Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.6% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Accenture worth $469,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.17. 25,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,652. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.06. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $199.29 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

