Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.97. 70,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,652. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $199.29 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.35.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

