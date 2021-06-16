ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 321,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 171,519 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 86,714 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

