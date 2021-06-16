Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce $101.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.20 million. Accuray posted sales of $94.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $387.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

ARAY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 898,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $447.65 million, a PE ratio of 120.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

