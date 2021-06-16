Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $928.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.49. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 893,092 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,539,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,206,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,380,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

