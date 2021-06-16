ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Up 8.9%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price rose 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.98 and last traded at $96.68. Approximately 15,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 313,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ACM Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

