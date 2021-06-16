Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 976,062 shares.The stock last traded at $4.10 and had previously closed at $4.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADAP. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $637.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.