Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) by 107.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Adial Pharmaceuticals worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $48.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

