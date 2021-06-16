adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for adidas’ FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $177.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 12-month low of $129.08 and a 12-month high of $186.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in adidas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of adidas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in adidas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

