Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after buying an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,267,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,329,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Adient by 5,960.6% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 831,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,623. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.29. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.60.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

