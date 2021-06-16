Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,855 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 60,689 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $178,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.00.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $546.23. The company had a trading volume of 56,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.48 and a 12-month high of $561.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

