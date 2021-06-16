Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,649 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.00.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.55. 33,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.48 and a twelve month high of $561.36. The company has a market cap of $261.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

