Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend payment by 316.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $12.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

AAP stock opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

