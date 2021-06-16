Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Robert M. Klein Sells 13,475 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WMS stock opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $117.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.