Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) has been assigned a C$2.25 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Adventus Mining stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,446. The stock has a market cap of C$142.94 million and a PE ratio of -43.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.12. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$1.60.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

