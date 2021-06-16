Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,483,000 after buying an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,853,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

