Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,010 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

Shares of MCK opened at $194.26 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.