Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $140.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.55. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

