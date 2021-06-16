Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in May

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEGXF. TD Securities increased their target price on Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

