AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.95

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.95 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 1,896,608 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.73. The company has a current ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 23.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £441.93 million and a P/E ratio of -75.25.

In related news, insider Joe Mangion acquired 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £5,551.15 ($7,252.61).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

