Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFMD. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 39,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $800.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. The business had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 71.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,060,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 19.2% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

