AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 58,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440. AGC has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.86.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AGC had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASGLY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AGC in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

