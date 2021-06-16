Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.37 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.11. 152,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,185. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.