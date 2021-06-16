AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,603,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272,389 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $77,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 56.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,438,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after buying an additional 879,088 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 19.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 45.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 122,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

AGNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,873. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.