Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Gap Down to $71.28

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.28, but opened at $69.51. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 16,821 shares.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

