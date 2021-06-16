Air Partner (LON:AIR) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Air Partner (LON:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Air Partner stock opened at GBX 94.30 ($1.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.94 million and a PE ratio of 10.14. Air Partner has a 12 month low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.77.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

