Air Partner (LON:AIR) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Air Partner (LON:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Air Partner stock opened at GBX 94.30 ($1.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.94 million and a PE ratio of 10.14. Air Partner has a 12 month low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.77.
About Air Partner
