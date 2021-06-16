Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) Short Interest Down 39.5% in May

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the May 13th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ABWN opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Airborne Wireless Network has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Airborne Wireless Network Company Profile

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another.

