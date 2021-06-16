Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in May

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Airports of Thailand Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

