Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan Sells 16,124 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after buying an additional 141,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $287,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $173,772,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

