Akroma Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Akroma has traded down 48.8% against the dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $7,341.36 and $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.50 or 0.06172429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00144256 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.