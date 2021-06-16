Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the May 13th total of 1,535,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aleafia Health from $7.06 to $5.81 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of ALEAF stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Aleafia Health has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness services company in Canada and internationally. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, oral sprays, and cannabis-infused sublingual strips. The company offers its products under the Kin Slips, Emblem, and Symbl brands.

