Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $3.87 on Wednesday, reaching $596.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.11 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $590.23.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

